Property & Revenue Officer

This is a fixed term full time 12 month contract position with the possibility of extension.

The City of PAE values diversity and inclusion and we strongly encourage applications from job seekers with a mix of background, characteristics, experiences, professional skills, and perspectives. Diversity at the City of PAE means a workplace where individuals are recognised, respected, and engaged in ways that develop and harness everyone’s strengths.

We are committed to providing an accessible and inclusive workplace. We welcome a discussion around any workplace adjustments you may require.

Connecting people to deliver services to our community.

At the City of PAE, we work Better Together to deliver meaningful outcomes, we Grow & Improve our work every day, to ensure we Make a Difference for our community. Our organisational values underpin our constructive culture. We are supportive, we take on challenges, seize opportunities, build great relationships and we are proud of what we deliver for our community. We are connected!

We provide excellent working conditions with job security, flexible working arrangements and support for professional development.

We currently have an exciting role for you to join our Property & Rating Team.

Key responsibilities of the position include:

Respond promptly to customer phone calls, enquiries, and electronic correspondence.

Maintenance of the property and assessment records for all land in the Council area.

Update customer name and address register (NAR) in line with Council data standards.

Allocate street numbers to new allotments with consideration of future growth or subdivision.

Action rate arrears communications in accordance with Council’s Debt Treatment Plan.

Review/approve customer requests for credits/refunds based on relevant evidence.

Creation and capture of corporate records according to legislative requirements.

The successful applicant will have:

A positive attitude and willingness to learn

Administrative experience within a Local Government environment is desirable.

Experience working within the property sector is desirable.

Experience using Microsoft software (e.g. Outlook, Teams, Word, Excel).

Good problem solving, innovative thinking and informed decision making.

Enthusiasm to complete tasks

More information can be found on the Position Description located below.

This is a Level 3 position which has a current salary range of $77,062 - $82,875 (plus Super).

Confidential enquiries can be directed to Leigh Johns on 8405 6600.

To apply, simply complete the application process by clicking the ‘Apply’ button and attach your cover letter and resume.

Applications close 5pm on 9 October 2022.

